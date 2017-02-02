Crude Oil Back Above $54 Even As U.S. Production Surges

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Thursday morning, adding to weekly gains amid signs that OPEC is complying with supply quotas.





Still, oil's rally has been subdued due to increased production from the U.S., where energy companies are scrambling to take up OPEC's slack.

Baker Hughes said the U.S. rig count has been rising 12 of 13 weeks after the election of pro-fossil fuel president Donald Trump, who named Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson as his Secretary of State.

U.S. oil stockpiles jumped by 6.5 million barrels last week, according to the EIA.

March oil was up 20 cents at $54.06 a barrel, its highest in a few weeks.

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve left interest rates on hold in the U.S., and gave little indication that a rate hike is imminent despite previous forecasts of three rate hikes in 2017.

