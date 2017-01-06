Crude Oil Back Above $54, All Eyes On OPEC

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Friday morning, pushing back near $55 barrel despite concerns that OPEC and Russia will renege on supply cuts promised in December.





Analysts say OPEC members and Russia were pumping at a furious pace to end 2016, flooding the markets ahead of supply quotas designed to keep oil prices from falling.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 44 cents at $54.21 a barrel, having recently touched levels not seen since 2015.

Yesterday, the Energy Information Administration said crude oil inventories plunged last week by 7.1 million barrels. However, gasoline inventories jumped, a sign that demand for crude will dwindle in the next few weeks.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM