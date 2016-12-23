Erweiterte Funktionen
Crude Oil Above $53, U.S. Rig Count Soaring
23.12.16 20:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rebounded from early losses Friday, holding above $53 ahead of the Christmas break.
February oil ended up 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $53.02/bbl.
Baker Hughes reported the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 13 to 523 rigs this week, as companies look to take advantage of a yearly high in oil prices.
The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, also rose by 16 to 653.

