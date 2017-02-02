Crown Holdings Inc. Reveals 2% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line
02.02.17 23:29
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc.
(CCK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $99 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $97 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $1.92 billion. This was down from $2.03 billion last year.
Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $99 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.92 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.4%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,07 $
|53,80 $
|0,27 $
|+0,50%
|02.02./23:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2283681060
|252092
|57,49 $
|43,30 $