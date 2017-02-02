Crown Holdings Inc. Reveals 2% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.02.17 23:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc.

(CCK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $99 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $97 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $1.92 billion. This was down from $2.03 billion last year.


Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $99 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.92 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,07 $ 53,80 $ 0,27 $ +0,50% 02.02./23:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2283681060 252092 57,49 $ 43,30 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 54,07 $ +0,50%  02.02.17
Stuttgart 50,123 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 49,477 € -1,45%  02.02.17
Berlin 49,515 € -1,48%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
