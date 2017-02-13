Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Südzucker":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


CropEnergies Raises FY Outlook




13.02.17 14:20
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - CropEnergies AG increased its forecast for the current financial year 2016/17, due to spot prices for bioethanol which continue to be significantly higher than the previously expected forward prices as well as the high capacity utilization in all four production plants.


For the full financial year 2016/17, CropEnergies now expects revenues of 800 million euros to 810 million euros, compared to the previous outlook of 760 million euros to 790 million euros.


Operating profit is to reach 95 million euros to 100 million euros, compared to the prior outlook of 70 million euros to 85 million euros.


At the same time, CropEnergies expects a record EBITDA of 130 million euros to 135 million euros.


The business performance in the coming financial year 2017/18 will again be largely dependent on the volatile developments of the prices on bioethanol markets. The forward prices for bioethanol in Europe currently show a significant reduction for the financial year 2017/18, though they have only limited significance.


CropEnergies expects a normalization of the operating profit for the financial year 2017/18 to a range of 40 million euros to 80 million euros. This corresponds to an EBITDA between 80 million euros and 120 million euros. Consequently, CropEnergies should be completely debt-free for the first time in company history.


The annual report for the financial year 2016/17 will be published on 17 May 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,155 € 24,92 € 0,235 € +0,94% 13.02./14:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007297004 729700 25,94 € 12,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,166 € +1,09%  14:56
Nasdaq OTC Other 26,82 $ +4,72%  18.01.17
München 25,055 € +1,03%  10:02
Stuttgart 25,201 € +0,97%  13:44
Xetra 25,155 € +0,94%  14:54
Hannover 24,875 € +0,36%  08:10
Düsseldorf 25,01 € +0,26%  09:46
Frankfurt 25,01 € +0,20%  13:55
Hamburg 24,875 € -0,38%  08:09
Berlin 24,875 € -0,54%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4651 (Süd)zucker fürs Depot, ausgeb. 19.01.17
286 ▶ Der Dividendenthread 27.08.16
571 Südzucker 729700 22.08.16
43 Chartchancen - Südzucker 19.05.16
1 Südzucker 17.08.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...