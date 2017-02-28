Croda FY16 Profit Rises, Says Confident Of FY17; CTO Keith Layden To Retire

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc.



(CRDA.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2016 IFRS profit before tax increased 9.3 percent to 275.7 million pounds from 252.3 million pounds last year.

IFRS basic earnings per share were 148.2 pence, 11.2% higher than 133.3 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax was 288.3 million pounds, compared to 254.7 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 155.8 pence, compared to 135.0 pence last year.

Sales climbed 15 percent to 1.24 billion pounds from 1.08 billion pounds last year, driven by Incotec, innovation and progress in high value markets, together with positive currency translation. Sales grew 3.1 percent at constant exchange rates.

Looking ahead, the company said it is confident of delivering continued progress in performance in 2017.

Further, the company said its Directors are recommending a final dividend of 41.25p per share. The total proposed dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 is 74.0p per share.

Separately, Croda announced that Keith Layden, Chief Technology Officer and President, Life Sciences, has decided to retire from the Company after 32 years of service. Layden has accepted the Board's invitation to continue as a Non-Executive Director.

Nick Challoner, President, Asia, will also become President of Life Sciences and lead Croda's Global Research and Technology function.

These changes will take effect from 1 May 2017.

