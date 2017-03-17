Erweiterte Funktionen


Croatia Retail Sales Fall In January




17.03.17 12:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales decreased in January after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.


Retail sales volume fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 2.5 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in December.


Similarly, retail sales value dropped 1.3 percent annually in January, in contrast to a 2.2 percent decrease in December.


On an annual basis, retail sales growth eased to 2.6 percent in January from 5.8 percent in the prior month. Retail sales value also increased at a slower rate of 4.7 percent, following a 6.1 percent growth in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert!
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert! 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:27 , dpa-AFX
Tiffany Sees Higher Earnings, Sales In FY17 [...]
13:25 , dpa-AFX
Early Future Trading Points To Mixed Opening [...]
13:22 , dpa-AFX
Caparros verlässt Rewe deutlich früher als ang [...]
13:17 , dpa-AFX
Euro Declines Against Majors
13:15 , dpa-AFX
Hargreave Hale LTD : Form 8 (OPD) [Redrow [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...