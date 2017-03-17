Croatia Retail Sales Fall In January

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales decreased in January after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.





Retail sales volume fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 2.5 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in December.

Similarly, retail sales value dropped 1.3 percent annually in January, in contrast to a 2.2 percent decrease in December.

On an annual basis, retail sales growth eased to 2.6 percent in January from 5.8 percent in the prior month. Retail sales value also increased at a slower rate of 4.7 percent, following a 6.1 percent growth in December.

