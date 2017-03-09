Erweiterte Funktionen


Croatia PPI Rises For Second Month




09.03.17 12:31
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices increased for the second straight month in February, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.


The producer price index rose at a faster rate of 3.0 percent year-over-year in February, following a 2.2 percent climb in January.


Prices climbed 2.6 percent on domestic market and by 3.9 percent on foreign market.


Month-on-month, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent from January, when it grew by 0.7 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Aktuell
