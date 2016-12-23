Croatia Jobless Rate Rises To 6-Month High

Erweiterte Funktionen


23.12.16
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate increased for the second straight month in November to the highest level in six months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.


The registered jobless rate rose to 14.4 percent in November from 14.0 percent in the preceding month.


Moreover, it was the highest unemployment rate since May, when it marked the same 14.4 percent.


In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 17.4 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



