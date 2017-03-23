Erweiterte Funktionen


Croatia Jobless Rate Drops Slightly In February




23.03.17 12:30
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate decreased for the first time in five months in February, though marginally, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.


The registered jobless rate dropped to 15.3 percent in February from 15.4 percent in the preceding month.


In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 17.8 percent.






