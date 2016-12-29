Erweiterte Funktionen


Croatia Industrial Production Growth Quickens In November




29.12.16 12:09
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's industrial production growth accelerated sharply in November after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.


Industrial production expanded a working-day-adjusted 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, much faster than the 1.8 percent climb in October. In September, production had risen 1.9 percent.


Manufacturing production grew 6.3 percent annually in November, while mining and quarrying output fell by 6.2 percent.


On a monthly basis, industrial production gained 3.7 percent from October, when it increased by 1.6 percent.


