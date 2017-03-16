Erweiterte Funktionen
Croatia CPI Rises For Third Month
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer prices increased for the third straight month in February, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.
The consumer price index climbed at a faster pace of 1.4 percent year-over-year in February, following a 0.9 percent rise in January.
Transport costs grew 7.3 percent annually in February and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 3.4 percent. At the same time, utility costs dropped 4.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from January, when it decreased by 0.1 percent.
