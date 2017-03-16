Erweiterte Funktionen


Croatia CPI Rises For Third Month




16.03.17 13:14
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer prices increased for the third straight month in February, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.


The consumer price index climbed at a faster pace of 1.4 percent year-over-year in February, following a 0.9 percent rise in January.


Transport costs grew 7.3 percent annually in February and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 3.4 percent. At the same time, utility costs dropped 4.4 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from January, when it decreased by 0.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:42 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Kreise: Deutsche Bahn kehrt in die [...]
14:41 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Housing Starts Rebound In February But [...]
14:40 , dpa-AFX
Merkel vereinbart mit China gemeinsamen Einsa [...]
14:39 , dpa-AFX
Nucor Provides Q1 Outlook
14:25 , dpa-AFX
Bank Of England Split On Record Low Rate
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...