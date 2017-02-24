Erweiterte Funktionen


Croatia CPI Rises For Second Month




24.02.17 12:04
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in January, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.


The consumer price index climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in January, following a 0.2 percent rise in December.


Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up 2.5 percent annually in January and transport costs grew by 5.9 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent from December, when it slid by 0.2 percent.


In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices rose 2.2 percent yearly in January, after remaining flat in the preceding month.


Monthly, producer prices increased at a slower pace of 0.7 percent in January, following a 1.7 percent rise in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



