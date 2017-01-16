Erweiterte Funktionen


Croatia CPI Climbs For First Time In 18 Months




16.01.17 12:05
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer prices increased for the first time in one-and-a-half years in December, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.


The consumer price index edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in the previous month. It was the first rise since July 2015.


Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.0 percent annually in December and transport charges rose by 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, utility costs dropped 2.5 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent in December, after remaining flat in the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium!
Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium! Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Post A [...]
13:44 , dpa-AFX
Deutsche Anleihen: Zur Kasse kaum verändert [...]
13:36 , dpa-AFX
LSE Issues Clarification Statement On Deutsch [...]
13:34 , dpa-AFX
OECD Unemployment Rate Remains Stable In [...]
13:31 , dpa-AFX
Original-Research: aventron AG (von First Berl [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...