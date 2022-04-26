Creotech Instruments - A leader in Central European SpaceTech

Creotech Instruments is a Polish company founded in 2012 by alumni of CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. It is quoted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange New Connect market since October 2021. With significant flight heritage, it is developing its own proprietary microsatellite subsystems and platforms for commercial sales from 2023. It is also active in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operation and data analysis. Creotech is one of only a few companies worldwide that is seeking to develop controls for quantum computers and quantum telecommunications. Both areas should augment space segment growth.