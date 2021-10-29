Creo - Unlocking the potential of rare cannabinoids

Private company Creo is a potential disrupter in the cannabinoids space, leveraging its proprietary bacterial fermentation technology to manufacture hitherto uneconomical rare cannabinoids at commercial scale. Initial focus is on cannabigerol (CBG), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid with potential application across the health, wellness and beauty industries. With its first commercial 28,000L manufacturing run achieved in August 2021 and collaboration agreements with Fifth & Root and Joiya announced, we expect Creo to commence revenue generation in 2021. Continued manufacturing campaigns and the development of partnerships should continue building momentum.