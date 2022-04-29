Creo Medical - Positive Q122 trading update

Erweiterte Funktionen



Creo Medical has released a Q122 trading update and is scheduled to publish FY21 results in early May 2022. Management highlighted the increased demand for elective procedures (as well as a rise in endoscopy cases) drove strong volume growth for Creo’s Speedboat products. The month of March was particularly strong with the return of hospital visits as COVID-19 fears and restrictions dissipate. The company's integration of its recent acquisition of Aber Electronics (November 2021) further strengthens its technology platform. As a further development, in January 2022, the company signed a number of non-binding heads of terms (HoT) agreements for its SpydrBlade, Cool Plasma and MicroBlate technologies, with potential to develop into licensing agreements.

