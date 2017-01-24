Erweiterte Funktionen

Cree Inc. Q2 Income Climbs 5%




24.01.17 22:24
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cree Inc. (CREE) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $29.94 million, or $0.30 per share. This was higher than $28.49 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $346.96 million. This was down from $393.76 million last year.


Cree Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $29.94 Mln. vs. $28.49 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Revenue (Q2): $346.96 Mln vs. $393.76 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.9%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.10 - $0.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $340 Mln - $370 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,41 $ 27,49 $ -0,08 $ -0,29% 24.01./23:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2254471012 891466 32,92 $ 20,75 $
Tradegate (RT) 		26,15 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Stuttgart 25,34 € 0,00%  20:41
Nasdaq 27,41 $ -0,29%  22:00
München 25,085 € -3,00%  08:00
Hamburg 25,08 € -3,02%  08:13
Berlin 25,09 € -3,16%  08:08
Frankfurt 25,086 € -3,26%  08:04
  = Realtime
