Erweiterte Funktionen
Credit Suisse VelocityShares 3X Inverse Gold ETN linked to the S&P Gsci Gold Index Excess Return: Tief bewertet?
28.06.19 23:13
Aktiennews
Ist Credit Suisse VelocityShares 3X Inverse Gold ETN linked to the S&P Gsci Gold Index Excess Return jetzt ein Kauf? Oder sollten Sie lieber direkt raus aus Credit Suisse VelocityShares 3X Inverse Gold ETN linked to the S&P Gsci Gold Index Excess Return?
Hier finden Sie die exklusive Credit Suisse VelocityShares 3X Inverse Gold ETN linked to the S&P Gsci Gold Index Excess Return Sonderanalyse mit der direkten Handlungsempfehlung für Sie als Investor.
Jetzt hier klicken und über diesen Link die charttechnische und fundamentale Einschätzung von Credit Suisse VelocityShares 3X Inverse Gold ETN linked to the S&P Gsci Gold Index Excess Return kostenlos sichern
Finanztrends Video zu Goldpreis
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.409,85 $
|1.409,97 $
|-0,115 $
|-0,01%
|28.06./22:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XC0009655157
|965515
|1.438 $
|1.161 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.409,85 $
|-0,01%
|28.06.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|13038
|Gold und weitere interessante A.
|28.06.19
|261537
|"Wenn das Gold redet, dann sc.
|28.06.19
|3104
|Barrick Gold 2.0
|28.06.19
|3594
|Silber - alles rund um das Mon.
|26.06.19
|10951
|"Wenn Gold flüstert, horcht die.
|25.06.19