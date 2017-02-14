Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Credit Suisse Group":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Credit Suisse Posts Narrower Loss In Q4




14.02.17 07:57
dpa-AFX


ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group (CS) reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss to shareholders of 2.3 billion Swiss francs compared to a loss of 5.8 billion Swiss francs, prior year.

Loss per share narrowed to 1.12 francs from a loss of 3.28 francs. The fourth-quarter of 2016 results included net litigation provisions of 2.17 billion Swiss francs, primarily relating to the settlement with the US Department of Justice regarding legacy residential mortgagebacked securities (RMBS) business. Credit Suisse reported an adjusted income before taxes of 171 million francs for the quarter.


Fourth-quarter net revenues increased to 5.18 billion Swiss francs from 4.21 billion Swiss francs. Net revenues increased 23%, primarily reflecting higher net revenues in Corporate Center, Investment Banking & Capital Markets and International Wealth Management. Core results net revenues were 5.38 billion francs, increased 24% from last year.


The company's Board will propose to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April  28, 2017 a distribution of 0.70 francs per share out of reserves from capital contributions for the financial year 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,73 € 13,919 € -0,189 € -1,36% 14.02./08:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0012138530 876800 15,29 € 9,04 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,73 € -1,36%  08:25
Berlin 13,85 € +1,43%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,70 $ +0,62%  13.02.17
Düsseldorf 13,64 € 0,00%  13.02.17
Xetra 13,88 € 0,00%  13.02.17
Hannover 13,655 € -0,33%  08:13
München 13,53 € -1,10%  08:00
Frankfurt 13,80 € -1,12%  08:04
Stuttgart 13,653 € -1,71%  08:12
Hamburg 13,655 € -2,08%  08:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
146 Credit Suisse - Tal der Tränen. 13.02.17
88 Swiss banking, qou vadis? 27.11.16
837 Schweizer Banken, geht da wa. 09.12.15
18 NOKIA Info 22.10.12
12 Credit Suisse overweight, gering. 16.02.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...