Credit Suisse Plans 6,500 Pink Slips




14.02.17 17:50
dpa-AFX


ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Tuesday announced plans to cut up to 6,500 jobs, as the Swiss banking giant looks to turn around the company after suffering another quarterly loss.


For the fourth quarter, Credit Suisse more than halved its loss to 2.35 billion Swiss francs from a loss of 5.83 billion francs last year.


The company continues to curb costs after reaching a multi-billion settlement with the US Department of Justice related to a legacy residential mortgage backed securities or RMBS business.


Credit Suisse expects to reduce net headcount between 5,500 and 6,500 across the bank in order to lower operating costs to no more than 18.5 billion Swiss francs by the end of 2017 from 19.4 billion at the end of last year.


The company did not specify the types of positions or regions that would be most affected. However, according to reports the headcount reduction will be focused "on contractors, consultants and other contingent workers" that the bank employs by the tens of thousands.


In December, Credit Suisse had announced it agreed to pay $5.28 billion in settlement with the DOJ related to toxic mortgage securities that fueled the financial crisis.


According to Bloomberg, Credit Suisse is preparing for a partial sale of its Swiss unit to strengthen capital.


The share sale "is a very good option, it's on the table," Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam said in a Bloomberg Television interview Tuesday. "But of course, as you would expect, it's what we're paid for, we look at other options as well, continuously."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



