Credit Suisse Increases Bonus Pool 6%

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) increased its bonus pool 6 percent in 2016. Total variable incentive compensation awarded rose to 3.09 billion Swiss francs or $3.1 billion in 2016 from 2.92 billion francs in the previous year, according to its annual report Friday, even as charges tied to legal settlements pushed it to a second consecutive annual loss.





Credit Suisse's annual report showed Tidjane Thiam, chief executive, received total compensation of 11.9 million francs in 2016.

Credit Suisse's preliminary results for 2016 were updated to reflect an additional after-tax charge of 272 million francs due to an increase in litigation provisions by 300 million francs for a settlement in principle to resolve the residential mortgage-backed securities or the RMBS matter with the National Credit Union Administration Board or the NCUA.

As a result, this adjustment increased 2016 net loss attributable to shareholders to 2.619 billion francs in the fourth-quarter 2016 and 2.710 billion francs in 2016 compared to a net loss of 5.828 billion francs in the fourth-quarter of 2015 and 2.944 billion francs in 2015.

Credit Suisse's reported look-through CET1 ratio was 11.5%, and the look-through CET1 leverage ratio was 3.2% as of the end of 2016 after reflecting this charge.

The Board of Directors proposes, subject to the shareholders' approval to increase the authorized capital for scrip dividends, a distribution of 0.70 francs per registered share payable out of capital contribution reserves for the 2016 financial year in the form of either a scrip dividend, a cash distribution or a combination thereof.

Shareholders will be entitled to elect to either receive new shares (free of charge), subject to any legal restrictions applicable in their home jurisdiction, or to receive a cash distribution in the amount of 0.70 francs per registered share or a combination thereof. Should no election be made, the distribution will be paid out entirely in cash.

The delivery of both the new shares and the cash distribution is scheduled for May 30, 2017. The issue price of the new shares will be determined based on the five-day average of the daily volume weighted average prices from May 18, 2017 to May 24, 2017 of the shares of Credit Suisse Group AG listed on SIX Swiss Exchange AG, less a discount of 8%.

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to set the level of authorized capital in order to service the 2017 scrip dividend.

The Board of Directors proposes to set the level of authorized capital at 9.52 million francs (equivalent to 238 million registered shares) from the current 6.30 million francs (equivalent to 157.48 million registered shares) representing an increase of 80.52 million shares in order to service the 2017 scrip dividend and that Art. 27 of the Articles of Association be amended accordingly. In the event that the shareholders do not approve this proposal, no distribution will take place.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves on an annual basis the compensation of the Board of Directors in advance and for the period until the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders votes separately and with binding effect on the overall compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

For the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors has decided to present the fixed compensation and the long-term incentive compensation for the Executive Board to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for approval in advance, while the short-term variable compensation components are to be approved retrospectively.

The Board of Directors proposes for approval a maximum compensation for the Board of Directors of 12.5 million francs for the period until the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Additionally, the Board of Directors proposes the approval of the aggregate amount of 25.99 million francs for short-term variable compensation for the Executive Board for the 2016 financial year. The Board of Directors also proposes approving a maximum amount of 31.0 million francs for fixed compensation for the Executive Board for the period until the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the maximum amount of 52.0 million francs for long-term variable compensation for the 2017 financial year.

The Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG is proposing Andreas Gottschling and Alexandre Zeller as new non-executive Board members at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2017 for a term of office of one year.

Chairman Urs Rohner and the other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for a term of office of one year.

Credit Suisse said it will announce its first quarter 2017 earnings results at 07:00 CET on April 26, 2017.

