Credit Suisse Finalizes $5.28 Bln Mortgage Deal With U.S.




19.01.17 03:50
dpa-AFX


ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) finalized a $5.28 Billion agreement to settle claims that it misled mortgage bond investors before the 2008 financial crisis.


"Today's settlement underscores that the Department of Justice will hold accountable the institutions responsible for the financial crisis of 2008. Credit Suisse made false and irresponsible representations about residential mortgage-backed securities, which resulted in the loss of billions of dollars of wealth and took a painful toll on the lives of ordinary Americans," said Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch.


The Swiss bank had reached the outlines of the accord in December 2016.


In the settlement released on Wednesday, Credit Suisse admitted "statement of facts" that it "repeatedly" received information that the loans it was packaging into securities didn't meet the standards it told investors they met.


Investors, including federally-insured financial institutions, suffered billions of dollars in losses from investing in RMBS issued and underwritten by Credit Suisse between 2005 and 2007.


As per the terms of today's settlement, Credit Suisse will pay $2.48 billion as a fine for its conduct. And Credit Suisse has pledged $2.8 billion in relief to struggling homeowners, borrowers, and communities affected by the bank's lending practices.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



