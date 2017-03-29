Crayola Dropping One Color From 24-Crayon Box

Erweiterte Funktionen


29.03.17 09:59
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Art supply company Crayola is dropping one color from its 24-count crayon box for the first time in hundred years of its history.

The company hasn't yet revealed which color would be retiring. The crayon maker said it will live stream the decision on Friday, March 31, known as National Crayon Day.


The Pennsylvania-based company has been asking individuals to share images of the color they can't live without on social media, accompanied by the hashtag #WhosLeaving.


In the classic, iconic 24-count Crayola box, the current colors include red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.


Joshua Kroo, Director of Marketing Communications & Virtual Creativity Platform, reportedly assured that the 24-count box is safe that means a new color will be added to the pack.


Kroo said, "The color will be retired across the entire crayon portfolio including the iconic 24 and 64 count boxes as well as all other Crayon products,. Crayola is all about innovating with color so consumers can expect that there will be a new, exciting color coming soon! Of course, the 24 box will always have that number of crayons."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



