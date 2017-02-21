Erweiterte Funktionen



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Bottom Line Rises 15% In Q2




21.02.17 14:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

(CBRL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $52.73 million, or $2.19 per share. This was higher than $45.95 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $772.68 million. This was up from $764.00 million last year.


Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $52.73 Mln. vs. $45.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -EPS (Q2): $2.19 vs. $1.91 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q2): $772.68 Mln vs. $764.00 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 and $8.25 Full year revenue guidance: $2.95 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
163,47 $ 168,69 $ -5,22 $ -3,09% 21.02./15:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US22410J1060 A0RD0J 175,04 $ 130,15 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 159,10 € +0,18%  08:01
Frankfurt 158,815 € 0,00%  15:34
Stuttgart 154,175 € -1,97%  15:52
Nasdaq 163,47 $ -3,09%  15:51
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Cracker Barrel Old Country Sto. 11.03.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...