Covanta Holding Corporation Q4 Profit Drops 86%




16.02.17 06:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $11 million, or $0.08 per share. This was down from $77 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $457 million. This was up from $432 million last year.


Covanta Holding Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $11 Mln. vs. $77 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -85.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -86.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $457 Mln vs. $432 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,422 € 14,34 € 0,082 € +0,57% 16.02./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US22282E1029 A0F60S 15,64 € 11,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 14,422 € +0,57%  08:02
NYSE 15,45 $ +0,32%  15.02.17
Frankfurt 14,421 € +0,09%  08:03
  = Realtime
