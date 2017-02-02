Erweiterte Funktionen

Costco Wholesale January Comparable Sales Up 7%




02.02.17 03:24
dpa-AFX


ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp.

(COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of January 2017 increased 7 percent, with a 6 percent increase in U.S., a 11 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 4 percent.


Monthly total Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 5 percent, with a 5 percent rise in U.S., a 1 percent increase in Canada, and 8 percent rise in Other International comparable sales.


Net sales were $9.08 billion for the month of January, the four weeks ended January 29, 2017, an increase of nine percent from $8.32 billion during the similar period last year.


For the twenty-two weeks ended January 29, 2017, the Company reported net sales of $52.26 billion, an increase of five percent from $49.98 billion during the similar period last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuell
