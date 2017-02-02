Costco Wholesale January Comparable Sales Up 7%
02.02.17 03:24
dpa-AFX
ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp.
(COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of January 2017 increased 7 percent, with a 6 percent increase in U.S., a 11 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 4 percent.
Monthly total Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 5 percent, with a 5 percent rise in U.S., a 1 percent increase in Canada, and 8 percent rise in Other International comparable sales.
Net sales were $9.08 billion for the month of January, the four weeks ended January 29, 2017, an increase of nine percent from $8.32 billion during the similar period last year.
For the twenty-two weeks ended January 29, 2017, the Company reported net sales of $52.26 billion, an increase of five percent from $49.98 billion during the similar period last year.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|161,86 $
|163,95 $
|-2,09 $
|-1,27%
|02.02./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US22160K1051
|888351
|169,59 $
|138,57 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|152,24 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Frankfurt
|152,228 €
|+0,96%
|01.02.17
|München
|151,90 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|Stuttgart
|151,00 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|Berlin
|151,83 €
|-0,05%
|01.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|151,70 €
|-0,08%
|01.02.17
|Hamburg
|151,73 €
|-0,29%
|01.02.17
|Nasdaq
|161,86 $
|-1,27%
|01.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|+++Morgenbericht mit Termine.
|16.10.06