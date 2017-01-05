Costco Wholesale Dec Comps. Up 3%, Sales Rise 5%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Costco Wholesale":

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp.



(COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of December 2016 increased 3 percent, with a 3 percent increase in U.S., a 7 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales declined 3 percent.

Monthly total Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 3percent, with a 3 percent rise in U.S., a 4 percent increase in Canada, and 4 percent rise in Other International comparable sales.

Net sales were $13.07 billion for the month of December, the five weeks ended January 1, 2017, an increase of five percent from $12.46 billion during the similar period last year.

For the eighteen weeks ended January 1, 2017, the Company reported net sales of $43.18 billion, an increase of four percent from $41.66 billion during the similar period last year.

