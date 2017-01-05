Costco Wholesale Dec Comps. Up 3%, Sales Rise 5%
05.01.17 04:22
dpa-AFX
ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp.
(COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of December 2016 increased 3 percent, with a 3 percent increase in U.S., a 7 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales declined 3 percent.
Monthly total Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 3percent, with a 3 percent rise in U.S., a 4 percent increase in Canada, and 4 percent rise in Other International comparable sales.
Net sales were $13.07 billion for the month of December, the five weeks ended January 1, 2017, an increase of five percent from $12.46 billion during the similar period last year.
For the eighteen weeks ended January 1, 2017, the Company reported net sales of $43.18 billion, an increase of four percent from $41.66 billion during the similar period last year.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|159,76 $
|159,73 $
|0,03 $
|+0,02%
|05.01./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US22160K1051
|888351
|169,59 $
|138,57 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|153,07 €
|-0,26%
|04.01.17
|Hamburg
|152,96 €
|+0,27%
|04.01.17
|München
|153,17 €
|+0,22%
|04.01.17
|Berlin
|153,17 €
|+0,16%
|04.01.17
|Nasdaq
|159,76 $
|+0,02%
|04.01.17
|Stuttgart
|152,60 €
|0,00%
|04.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|152,53 €
|-0,26%
|04.01.17
|Frankfurt
|152,243 €
|-0,72%
|04.01.17
