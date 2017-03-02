Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces 6% Fall In Q2 Earnings
02.03.17 22:41
dpa-AFX
ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported a profit for second quarter that retreated from last year.
The company said its earnings dropped to $515 million, or $1.17 per share. This was lower than $546 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $29.77 billion. This was up from $28.17 billion last year.
Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $515 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $1.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q2): $29.77 Bln vs. $28.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|177,98 $
|177,86 $
|0,12 $
|+0,07%
|02.03./22:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US22160K1051
|888351
|178,71 $
|138,57 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|168,87 €
|+0,41%
|17:29
|Düsseldorf
|169,17 €
|+1,17%
|15:32
|Hamburg
|168,24 €
|+0,61%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|168,73 €
|+0,38%
|15:54
|Frankfurt
|168,896 €
|+0,10%
|19:51
|Nasdaq
|177,98 $
|+0,07%
|22:00
|Berlin
|168,19 €
|+0,02%
|08:03
|München
|168,55 €
|0,00%
|08:03
