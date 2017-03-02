Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces 6% Fall In Q2 Earnings

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Costco Wholesale":

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported a profit for second quarter that retreated from last year.





The company said its earnings dropped to $515 million, or $1.17 per share. This was lower than $546 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $29.77 billion. This was up from $28.17 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $515 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $1.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q2): $29.77 Bln vs. $28.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%

