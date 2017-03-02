Erweiterte Funktionen

Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces 6% Fall In Q2 Earnings




02.03.17 22:41
dpa-AFX


ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported a profit for second quarter that retreated from last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $515 million, or $1.17 per share. This was lower than $546 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $29.77 billion. This was up from $28.17 billion last year.


Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $515 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $1.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q2): $29.77 Bln vs. $28.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Werte im Artikel
51,11 plus
+1,57%
177,98 plus
+0,07%
