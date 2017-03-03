Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Costco Wholesale":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Costco Hikes Membership Fees




03.03.17 00:00
dpa-AFX


ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Costco Wholesale Corp.

(COST) Thursday announced that it will increase annual membership fees by $5 for U.S. and Canada Goldstar, Business, and Business add-on members, effective June 1, 2017.


The U.S. and Canada Goldstar, Business and Business add-on members will pay now have to pay an annual fee of $60 with the increase. Executive Memberships in the U.S. and Canada will increase from $110 to $120. The maximum annual 2% reward associated with the Executive Membership will increase from $750 to $1,000.


The fee increases will impact around 35 million members, roughly half of Executive Members. It is the first increase since 2011.


Costco currently operates 728 warehouses, including 508 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 94 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 25 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, eight in Australia and two in Spain.


Costco is a membership warehouse club, which requires consumers to pay an annual fee to shop in its stores.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
177,98 $ 177,86 $ 0,12 $ +0,07% 03.03./00:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US22160K1051 888351 178,71 $ 138,57 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		168,87 € +0,41%  02.03.17
Düsseldorf 169,17 € +1,17%  02.03.17
Hamburg 168,24 € +0,61%  02.03.17
Frankfurt 168,896 € +0,10%  02.03.17
Nasdaq 177,98 $ +0,07%  02.03.17
Berlin 168,19 € +0,02%  02.03.17
München 168,55 € 0,00%  02.03.17
Stuttgart 168,73 € 0,00%  02.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 16.10.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...