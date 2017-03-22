Erweiterte Funktionen

Costco Betting Big On Grocery Delivery With Shipt




22.03.17 07:07
dpa-AFX


ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp.

is partnering with membership-based online grocery delivery service Shipt to launch a delivery service for customers in the Tampa metro area, reports said.


Through the service, groceries including perishable items will be delivered. The residents of Tampa can try Shipt free for two weeks and receive $15 off their first order.


Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries for $99 a year. The members can shop the grocery selection, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay online.


It serves 17 million households in 35 markets, and plans to be in 50 markets and more than 30 million households by the end of the year.


According to Shipt CEO Bill Smith, the company plans to offer the service to Costco purchases throughout Florida, and then look for additional markets.


With the deal, Shipt joins other delivery service providers for Costco purchases, including Instacart that offers delivery within an hour in states including Arizona, Colorado, California and New York.


Costco' members will get points for getting Costco goods delivered, while non members can also order Costco through Shipt.


Google Express also offers delivery on items like beverages, snack foods, and household supplies.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



