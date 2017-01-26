Erweiterte Funktionen

Correction From Source: Software AG Q4 Profit Down 11%




26.01.17 14:07
dpa-AFX


DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Correction from source: says earnings per share figure for the recent fourth quarter is 0.80 euros, not 0.66 euros


German business software firm Software AG (STWRY.

PK) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter declined 11 percent to 50.2 million euros from the last year's 56.2 million euros, with earnings per share decreasing to 0.80 euros from 0.84 euros in the prior year.


The company's earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT in the fourth quarter was 75.1 million euros, down 6 percent from 80.1 million euros in the prior year.


Total revenue in the quarter was 263.9 million euros, up 3 percent from 257.5 million euros in the previous year.


Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Software said expects a currency-adjusted increase in Digital Business Platform or DBP revenue of between 5 and 10 percent in 2017. In the Adabas & Natural or A&N segment, the company expects currency-adjusted revenue decline of 2 percent to 6 percent compared to 2016.


In addition, the Group again expects a high operating profit margin from 30.5 to 31.5 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



