Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Corning":
 Aktien      OS    


Corning Q4 Results Top Estimates; Sees Growth In Q1




24.01.17 13:54
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company surged to $1.572 billion or $1.47 per share from $224 million or $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year.

The translated earnings contract gain for the latest-quarter was $1.847 billion, compared to $38 million last year.


Year-over-year sales, net income, and earnings per share growth are expected in the first quarter of 2017.


Core earnings per share for the fourth-quarter were $0.50, up 47% from $0.34 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Net sales for the quarter grew to $2.476 billion from the prior year's $2.231 billion. Core Sales grew to $2.551 billion from $2.402 billion in the previous year. Wall Street expected revenues of $2.5 billion for the quarter.


"Our very strong finish to the year was highlighted by year-over-year core sales growth of 6%, core earnings growth of 24% and core EPS growth of 47%. We are encouraged by this strength, and expect growth in these year-over-year measures in the first quarter of 2017," said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman, chief executive officer and president.


Corning's Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework outlines the company's 2016-2019 leadership priorities. Under the Framework, Corning plans to deliver more than $12.5 billion to shareholders while investing $10 billion in growth opportunities.


Since the Framework was announced, the company has achieved key milestones including the return of $6 billion to shareholders by increasing the dividend 12.5% and repurchasing 22% of its outstanding shares; and completing the realignment of Dow Corning Corporation, which unlocked tremendous value for shareholders.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,836 € 23,10 € -0,264 € -1,14% 24.01./14:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2193501051 850808 24,00 € 15,28 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,965 € +3,65%  13:31
München 22,97 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 22,89 € 0,00%  23.01.17
NYSE 24,77 $ 0,00%  23.01.17
Hamburg 22,83 € -0,28%  08:13
Berlin 22,835 € -0,28%  08:00
Stuttgart 22,97 € -0,46%  08:02
Düsseldorf 22,83 € -0,48%  09:10
Frankfurt 22,836 € -1,14%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Technologischer Durchbruch! Jet. 25.03.16
18 @, Verflixt! 03.07.14
40 Corning, der Anfang vom Ende. 06.03.14
  Corning o. T. 20.07.04
2 Corning 850808 23.04.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...