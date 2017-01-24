Corning Inc. Earnings Advance 6% In Q4
24.01.17 14:00
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.55 billion, or $0.50 per share. This was higher than $2.40 billion, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $2.48 billion. This was up from $2.23 billion last year.
Corning Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.55 Bln. vs. $2.40 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,836 €
|23,10 €
|-0,264 €
|-1,14%
|24.01./14:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2193501051
|850808
|24,00 €
|15,28 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,965 €
|+3,65%
|13:31
|München
|22,97 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Xetra
|22,89 €
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|NYSE
|24,77 $
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Hamburg
|22,83 €
|-0,28%
|08:13
|Berlin
|22,835 €
|-0,28%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|22,97 €
|-0,46%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|22,83 €
|-0,48%
|09:10
|Frankfurt
|22,836 €
|-1,14%
|08:04
