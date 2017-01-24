Corning Inc. Earnings Advance 6% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Corning":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.55 billion, or $0.50 per share. This was higher than $2.40 billion, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $2.48 billion. This was up from $2.23 billion last year.

Corning Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.55 Bln. vs. $2.40 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.2%

