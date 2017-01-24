Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Corning":
 Aktien      OS    


Corning Inc. Earnings Advance 6% In Q4




24.01.17 14:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.55 billion, or $0.50 per share. This was higher than $2.40 billion, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $2.48 billion. This was up from $2.23 billion last year.


Corning Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $2.55 Bln. vs. $2.40 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,836 € 23,10 € -0,264 € -1,14% 24.01./14:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2193501051 850808 24,00 € 15,28 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,965 € +3,65%  13:31
München 22,97 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 22,89 € 0,00%  23.01.17
NYSE 24,77 $ 0,00%  23.01.17
Hamburg 22,83 € -0,28%  08:13
Berlin 22,835 € -0,28%  08:00
Stuttgart 22,97 € -0,46%  08:02
Düsseldorf 22,83 € -0,48%  09:10
Frankfurt 22,836 € -1,14%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Technologischer Durchbruch! Jet. 25.03.16
18 @, Verflixt! 03.07.14
40 Corning, der Anfang vom Ende. 06.03.14
  Corning o. T. 20.07.04
2 Corning 850808 23.04.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...