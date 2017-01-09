Erweiterte Funktionen

Continental AG FY16 Prelim Sales Up 3%




09.01.17 09:08
dpa-AFX


HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Continental AG (CTTAY.

PK) Monday, in its 2016 preliminary data, reported sales increase of 3 percent year-on-year, after the group witnessed strong results in its final quarter, attributable partly to the growth of the Automotive Group as well as to winter tire business. Adjusted EBIT margin was about 10.7 percent for the year.


For the full year, sales totaled about 40.5 billion euros. In spite of several isolated circumstances that had a negative impact on earnings in the past fiscal year, the Group said, its net income slightly exceeded the previous year's level.


For 2017, the Group expects sales to grow of over 6 percent to more than 43 billion euros. It also expects to comfortably achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10.5 percent.


Continental added it is anticipating a slight increase in global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles with a total weight of up to six metric tons of 1 percent from 92 million vehicles to around 93 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



