Continental 2016 Profit Rises; Proposes Higher Dividend




02.03.17 09:19
dpa-AFX


HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Continental AG (CTTAY.

PK) reported that its net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent for the fiscal year 2016 rose 2.8 percent to 2.80 billion euros from the prior year's 2.73 billion euros, with earnings per share increasing to 14.01 euros from 13.64 euros last year.


Adjusted EBIT, adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation, acquisition-related amortization, and special effects, amounted to 4.3 billion euros in 2016, corresponding to a margin of 10.8 percent of adjusted sales. This was lower than the previous year's figure of 4.4 billion euros, which represented 11.1 percent of adjusted sales in 2015.


Sales for the year grew 3.4 percent to 40.55 billion euros from 39.23 billion euros in the prior year. Organic sales growth, i.e. adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange rate effects, came to 4.7 percent.


The company board proposed 50 percent increase in the dividend to 4.25 euros.


Elmar Degenhart, Continental's chairman of the Executive Board said that although the environment was becoming more challenging in economic and political terms, the start to the new year had confirmed the company's expectations for 2017.


Looking ahead for 2017, the company anticipates an increase in sales to more than 43 billion euros. This would mean growing faster than the market again. It wants to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10.5 percent, in spite of a significant increase in raw material prices.


With regard to global vehicle production, Continental anticipates growth of 1 percent to just under 94 million units. The company expects that increases in production in China and Europe and stabilizing sales markets in Brazil and Russia will more than compensate for the slight decline in growth on the American market.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



