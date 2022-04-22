Erweiterte Funktionen



Context Therapeutics - R&D webinar highlights pipeline potential




22.04.22 16:32
Edison Investment Research

Context Therapeutics’ R&D webinar covered key takeaways from its five posters presented at the AACR Annual Meeting in April 2022. While the results reiterated the potential benefits of ONA-XR with standard-of-care treatment, the notable highlight was the possible combination with checkpoint inhibitors (turning ‘immunologically cold tumors hot’) and the Aurora A/STAT3 oncogenic signaling pathway (implicated in resistance to endocrine treatment) for treatment of hormone-driven cancers. Beyond ONA-XR, preclinical data presented on the CLDN6xCD3 library reasserted the higher selectivity of Context’s pipeline for CLDN6 (versus competitors), with the final clinical candidate expected to be selected by H222.

