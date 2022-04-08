Context Therapeutics - A catalyst-rich year ahead

Erweiterte Funktionen



Context Therapeutics’ FY21 results echoed previously highlighted progress on its novel women’s oncology franchise. With all four clinical programs expected to have initial read-outs in 2022, the next few months could be instrumental in shaping the outlook for the company. The share price, which has remained range bound in recent months, could potentially see an uplift on positive data readouts. Importantly, the cash position remains robust with the year-end cash balance of $50m sufficient to extend the runway into 2024. In the nearer term, we expect the upcoming presentations at the AACR (April 2022) to likely catalyze a momentum shift, contingent on the quality of the data. Pending upcoming read-outs, our valuation remains largely unchanged at $134.1m or $8.40/share.

