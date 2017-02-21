Erweiterte Funktionen



Consumer Credit Is Deteriorating, Study Shows




21.02.17 22:46
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Household debt in the US increased substantially by 1.8% or $226 billion to $12.58 trillion during the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a report from Federal Reserve Bank of New York.


The figure marks the largest quarterly increase in household debt since the fourth quarter of 2013. It is also just below the $12.68 trillion reached in the third quarter of 2008, during the peak of financial crisis.


The increase in home and auto loans contributed to the increase in household debt, with credit card and student loan also playing their parts.


Mortgage debt increased 1.6% to $8.48 trillion, auto loan balances increased 1.9%, while credit card balances rose 4.3% and student loan balances gained 2.4%.


"Debt held by Americans is approaching its previous peak, yet its composition today is vastly different as the growth in balances has been driven by non-housing debt," said Wilbert van der Klaauw, senior vice president at the New York Fed. "Since reaching a trough in mid-2013, the rebound in household debt has been led by student debt and auto debt, with only sluggish growth in mortgage debt."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.967 plus
+1,18%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
791 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 18.02.17
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...