Consumer Confidence At 15-year High, Trump Claims

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has claimed that since November 8th, the election Day, the Stock Market has posted $3.2 trillion in gains, and consumer confidence is at a 15-year high.





Trump made the claim on Twitter Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones industrial average reached an all-time high Wednesday, closing above 21,000 for the first time, following President's address to a joint session of Congress.

While Trump's speech Tuesday night lacked details on his plans for tax reform and replacing Obamacare, investors seem relieved that he struck a softer, more optimistic tone.

The president's call for a $1 trillion infrastructure plan has also generated some positive sentiment along with his apparent willingness to compromise on immigration.

When asked during a press briefing if the White House believe that's a reaction to the President's speech, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the country has seen a sustained economic boon since the President was elected.

"I think you're seeing not just the Dow react, but manufacturers, business leaders, folks from small and large companies talk about it. And I think that there is a renewed sense of wanting to business, and of economic growth and optimism. You've seen it in not just in the indexes on a day-to-day basis as they go up and down, but also in the confidence numbers that show that there is a continued growth in the confidence in our economy and our market and our policies," the White House spokesman told reporters.

"When you talk to a lot of economists, company CEOs and leaders, there is a renewed sense of confidence in their country, in the agenda, in the desire to hire and grow and expand in the United States, and I can only see that as a positive sign, not just for the market, but for our entire economy" Spicer said.

