Constellation Brands Raises Outlook; Q3 Profit Increases, Organic Sales Up 7%




05.01.17 14:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) announced for its fiscal year ending Feb.

28/29, the company expects earnings per share of $7.55 - $7.65 on a reported basis. On comparable basis, earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $6.55 - $6.65. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.46, for the fiscal year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


For fiscal 2017, the beer business continues to expect net sales growth of 16 - 17 percent and operating income growth at the high teens level. These growth rates include an estimated incremental benefit from the Ballast Point acquisition. For the wine and spirits business, the company continues to expect net sales growth in the mid single-digit range and operating income growth in the mid to high single-digit range. Constellation Brands affirmed its fiscal 2017 free cash flow projection of $575 - $675 million.


For the third-quarter, reported basis EPS was $1.98, an increase of 49% from last year. Comparable basis EPS was $1.96, an increase of 38% from last year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.71, for the quarter.


For the third-quarter, the company generated consolidated net sales growth of 10 percent to $1.81 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $1.81 billion, for the quarter. This reflects organic net sales growth on a constant currency basis of seven percent and acquisition benefits. Net sales for beer increased 16 percent. This was due to a 12 percent increase in organic net sales driven primarily by volume growth and favorable pricing, and the acquisition benefit from Ballast Point.


