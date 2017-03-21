Erweiterte Funktionen

Constellation Brands Moves Higher After J.P. Morgan Initiates At Overweight




21.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) have moved to the upside during trading on Tuesday, with the wine, beer, and spirits maker currently up by 1.4 percent. Earlier in the session, Constellation reached a four-month intraday high.


The gain by Constellation comes after J.P. Morgan Securities initiated coverage of the company's stock with an Overweight rating.


