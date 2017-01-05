Constellation Brands Inc Reveals 40% Increase In Q3 Bottom Line
05.01.17 14:09
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $403.3 million, or $1.96 per share. This was up from $289.1 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $1.81 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.
Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $403.3 Mln. vs. $289.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.5% -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.55 - $6.65
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|150,25 $
|157,99 $
|-7,74 $
|-4,90%
|05.01./15:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US21036P1084
|871918
|173,55 $
|130,23 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|140,92 €
|-6,32%
|15:44
|Düsseldorf
|149,76 €
|+1,25%
|10:42
|München
|148,86 €
|+0,52%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|149,823 €
|-0,18%
|11:06
|NYSE
|150,25 $
|-4,90%
|15:33
|Stuttgart
|142,36 €
|-5,52%
|15:32
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|Korn, Bier, Schnaps und Wein .
|17.11.16