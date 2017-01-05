Constellation Brands Inc Reveals 40% Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

Erweiterte Funktionen



05.01.17 14:09
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $403.3 million, or $1.96 per share. This was up from $289.1 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $1.81 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.


Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $403.3 Mln. vs. $289.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.5% -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.55 - $6.65


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
150,25 $ 157,99 $ -7,74 $ -4,90% 05.01./15:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US21036P1084 871918 173,55 $ 130,23 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		140,92 € -6,32%  15:44
Düsseldorf 149,76 € +1,25%  10:42
München 148,86 € +0,52%  08:04
Frankfurt 149,823 € -0,18%  11:06
NYSE 150,25 $ -4,90%  15:33
Stuttgart 142,36 € -5,52%  15:32
  = Realtime
