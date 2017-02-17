Consolidated Edison Inc. Earnings Rise 19% In Q4
17.02.17 00:22
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc.
(ED) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $211 million, or $0.69 per share. This was higher than $178 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue held steady at $2.71 billion
Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $211 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $2.71 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|74,29 $
|73,70 $
|0,59 $
|+0,80%
|17.02./00:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2091151041
|911563
|81,88 $
|68,44 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|69,24 €
|0,00%
|15.02.17
|NYSE
|74,29 $
|+0,80%
|16.02.17
|Frankfurt
|69,243 €
|+0,21%
|16.02.17
|Stuttgart
|69,22 €
|0,00%
|16.02.17
|Berlin
|69,20 €
|-0,04%
|16.02.17
|München
|69,85 €
|-0,27%
|16.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|68,79 €
|-0,32%
|16.02.17
