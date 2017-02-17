Consolidated Edison Inc. Earnings Rise 19% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



17.02.17 00:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc.

(ED) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $211 million, or $0.69 per share. This was higher than $178 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Revenue held steady at $2.71 billion


Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $211 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $2.71 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%


2 Consolidated Edison 30.01.16
