ConocoPhillips To Sell Canadian Oil-Sands Assets To Cenovus For $13.3 Bln

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - ConocoPhillips (COP) said that it has signed a definitive agreement with Cenovus (CVE, CVE.



TO) to sell its 50 percent non-operated interest in the Foster Creek Christina Lake or FCCL oil sands partnership, as well as the majority of its western Canada Deep Basin gas assets, for total proceeds of $13.3 billion.

ConocoPhillips Canada will retain its operated 50 percent interest in the Surmont oil sands joint venture and its operated 100 percent Blueberry-Montney unconventional acreage position.

Total proceeds for the transaction are $13.3 billion before customary adjustments, consisting of the following considerations $10.6 billion of cash, payable at closing; and 208 million Cenovus shares, valued at $2.7 billion on March 28, 2017.

In addition, the company will receive five years of uncapped contingent payments, triggered when Western Canada Select (WCS) crude prices exceed $52 Canadian dollars per barrel. Using March 28, 2017 foreign exchange and differentials, WCS of C$52 per barrel would equate to WTI of approximately $52 per barrel.

The company intends to use the cash portion of the transaction proceeds to reduce debt to $20 billion in 2017 and increase the level and pace of share repurchases. The ConocoPhillips board of directors approved an increase in the existing share repurchase authorization to a total of $6 billion, which is double the previous $3 billion authorization. The company also intends to triple its planned 2017 buybacks from $1 billion to $3 billion, with the remaining $3 billion allocated to 2018 and 2019.

The full-year 2017 estimated production associated with the assets being sold is 280 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day net after royalty (NAR), comprised of approximately two-thirds liquids and one-third gas. The full-year estimated 2017 production and operating expenses associated with the assets being sold is $0.4 billion.

The company's previously stated estimate of cash provided by operating activities (CFO) of $6.5 billion at $50 per barrel Brent is unchanged as CFO from the disposition is roughly offset by lower interest expense. The company does not expect any change to 2017 capital expenditures. Year-end 2016 reserves associated with the asset dispositions were 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent NAR.

The disposed assets had a net book value of approximately $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2016. The transaction is subject to specific conditions precedent being satisfied, including regulatory review and approval. The company expects to record a gain on sale upon closing, which is expected in the second quarter of 2017.

Additionally, the company expects to recognize a financial tax accounting benefit of approximately $1 billion in the first quarter of 2017, which results from the capital gain component of the transaction and recognition of previously unrealizable tax basis.

Separately, Cenovus Energy announced that it has entered into a bought-deal financing agreement to sell 187.5 million common shares at a price of $16.00 per share.

The offering will be made through a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be approximately $3.0 billion. The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of applicable stock exchange approvals, and is expected to close on or about April 6, 2017.

Cenovus has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 28.125 million Common Shares at the offering price, exercisable for a period of 30 days after closing. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds from the Offering will be approximately $3.45 billion.

