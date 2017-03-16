Erweiterte Funktionen


Congressman Says Trump May Have Leaked Classified Information




16.03.17 19:32
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has come out forcefully against media leaks, but the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee suggested on Thursday the president may have himself divulged classified information.


Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., pointed to Trump's assertion during an interview with Fox News that the CIA was hacked during the Obama administration.


"In his effort to once again blame Obama, the President appears to have discussed something that, if true and accurate, would otherwise be considered classified information," Schiff said in a statement.


The congressman added, "For anyone else to do what the President may have done, would constitute what he deplores as 'leaks.'"


Schiff acknowledged that Trump has the power to declassify information but said that should only be done as the product of thoughtful consideration and with intense input from any agency affected.


WikiLeaks recently published thousands of documents detailing alleged CIA hacking operations, prompting a federal investigation.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Jede M [...]
20:48 , dpa-AFX
Guess Climbs Well Off Worst Levels But Rem [...]
20:33 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Give Back Ground After Yesterday [...]
20:19 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Gabriel unterstützt Macron - Merke [...]
20:16 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: US-Minister Mnuchin trifft Schäuble [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...