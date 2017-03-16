Congressman Says Trump May Have Leaked Classified Information

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has come out forcefully against media leaks, but the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee suggested on Thursday the president may have himself divulged classified information.





Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., pointed to Trump's assertion during an interview with Fox News that the CIA was hacked during the Obama administration.

"In his effort to once again blame Obama, the President appears to have discussed something that, if true and accurate, would otherwise be considered classified information," Schiff said in a statement.

The congressman added, "For anyone else to do what the President may have done, would constitute what he deplores as 'leaks.'"

Schiff acknowledged that Trump has the power to declassify information but said that should only be done as the product of thoughtful consideration and with intense input from any agency affected.

WikiLeaks recently published thousands of documents detailing alleged CIA hacking operations, prompting a federal investigation.

