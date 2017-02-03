Erweiterte Funktionen


Congressional Republicans Vote To Eliminate Obama Regulations




03.02.17 19:40
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Utilizing a little-known law known as the Congressional Review Act, Congressional Republicans have embarked on an effort to eliminate regulations approved by former President Barack Obama.


The Senate voted 52 to 47 early Friday morning to repeal a regulation requiring oil, gas and mining companies to publicly reveal the payments they make to foreign governments.


The rule, which was part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, was designed to reduce corruption but critics claimed it put U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage.


Senator Ben Cardin, D-Md., who co-authored the rule, noted that the vote came shortly after the Senate voted to confirm former ExxonMobil (XOM) CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State. Tillerson personally lobbied against the regulation.


The House previously approved a resolution repealing the regulation, and the White House has indicated President Donald Trump will sign the measure.


The Congressional Review Act allows lawmakers to repeal recently enacted regulations without the threat of a filibuster in the Senate.


The Senate vote to repeal the disclosure regulation came a day after lawmakers voted to repeal a rule intended to protect streams from the effects of coal mining.


Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said the GOP would continue to chip away at the regulation legacy of the Obama Administration with more CRA resolutions in the coming days.


The House voted Friday to repeal a regulation limiting the venting of methane by oil and gas drillers on federal lands.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



