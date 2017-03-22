Congress Backs Bill To Repeal Obama-era Fish And Wildlife Service Rule In Alaska

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Both Houses of the US Congress have approved a bill that would allow aerial hunting of black bears, wolves, and coyotes in Alaska's 16 National Wildlife Refuges.





In late 2016, the Obama administration prohibited the use of cruel traps like leg holds and snares as well as the act of invading these animals' homes to wipe out entire families.

Last month, the House of Representatives voted to repeal this law via the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which allows Congress to overturn any recent federal regulations. The repeal passed in the Senate Tuesday, and will become law once the President signs it.

Sen Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said the measure overturns "an unlawful Obama-era Fish and Wildlife Service rule that restricted Alaska's ability to manage our resources and undermined public participation."

