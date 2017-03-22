Erweiterte Funktionen


Congress Backs Bill To Repeal Obama-era Fish And Wildlife Service Rule In Alaska




22.03.17 16:09
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Both Houses of the US Congress have approved a bill that would allow aerial hunting of black bears, wolves, and coyotes in Alaska's 16 National Wildlife Refuges.


In late 2016, the Obama administration prohibited the use of cruel traps like leg holds and snares as well as the act of invading these animals' homes to wipe out entire families.


Last month, the House of Representatives voted to repeal this law via the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which allows Congress to overturn any recent federal regulations. The repeal passed in the Senate Tuesday, and will become law once the President signs it.


Sen Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said the measure overturns "an unlawful Obama-era Fish and Wildlife Service rule that restricted Alaska's ability to manage our resources and undermined public participation."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:51 , dpa-AFX
Neuer Bahnchef Lutz will Kurs von Vorgänger [...]
17:47 , dpa-AFX
Abstimmung über Unabhängigkeits-Referendum [...]
17:41 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Vontobel Financial Products Gmb [...]
17:37 , dpa-AFX
Frontier Posting Steep Loss After Downgrade [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 23. März 20 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...