Conagra Brands Reaffirms 2017 Outlook; Q2 Sales Down 11.5%




22.12.16 14:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook.

The company expects net sales to decrease between 4% and 5% (excluding the impacts of divestitures), and to achieve adjusted gross margin of 30.4% to 30.6%, adjusted operating margin of 15.3% to 15.5%, and adjusted EPS of between $1.65 and $1.70.


Sean Connolly, CEO of Conagra Brands, said: "We expect to improve sales growth trends in the second half of the fiscal year as we begin to lap the pricing and trade actions we undertook last year. Accordingly, we are reaffirming the fiscal 2017 guidance we provided at our investor day on Oct. 18, 2016."


Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations grew 25.6% to $0.49, despite the inclusion of Spicetec Flavors and Seasoning and JM Swank in the prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Profit per share from continuing operations increased 44.4% to $0.26 from $0.18.


Second-quarter net sales decreased 11.5% to $2.09 billion as a result of volume declines associated with the company's actions to build a higher quality revenue base, divestitures, and foreign exchange. The company estimates that the impacts of divestitures and foreign exchange lowered sales by 5.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $2.11 billion, for the quarter.


MMMM


