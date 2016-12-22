Erweiterte Funktionen



ConAgra Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q2 Earnings




22.12.16 18:43
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of ConAgra (CAG) have moved to the upside during trading on Thursday, with the food producer currently up by 3.1 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over a month.


The advance by ConAgra comes after the company reported second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates but on weaker than expected revenues. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,29 $ 38,00 $ 1,29 $ +3,39% 23.12./00:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2058871029 861259 48,86 $ 33,61 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,39 € +4,44%  22.12.16
NYSE 39,29 $ +3,39%  22.12.16
Berlin 37,63 € +2,81%  22.12.16
Frankfurt 37,064 € +1,55%  22.12.16
Stuttgart 37,62 € 0,00%  22.12.16
München 36,015 € -0,92%  22.12.16
Düsseldorf 35,85 € -1,35%  22.12.16
  = Realtime
